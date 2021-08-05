TVA asks for public input on Asian carp barriers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking for public input on possible Asian carp barriers they would like to install at lock and dam sites along the Tennessee and Clinch Rivers.

The TVA has conducted an evaluation of the economic impact of the fish barriers and decided that they would mimic natural conditions found in the wild for the fish, according to the TVA website.

The goal of the barriers is to “control the abundance and range expansion of Asian carp within the Tennessee River reservoir system and its tributaries,” the website says.

The TVA has The TVA has established an online portal for comments and is also accepting comments via email at nepa@tva.gov. The final day to submit comments is Thursday, August 5.

Those interested can also view a recorded public information session on the website.

