UT to hold public vaccine clinic at Neyland Stadium
The clinic will take place on August 18 from 3:00p.m. to 6:00p.m..
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee is offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Neyland Stadium.
The clinic will take place on Wednesday, August 18 from 3:00 p.m. to 6 p.m..
Attendees will receive the first dose of the two-dose Moderna vaccine. The university offers vaccination to those age 18 and older.
The university says everyone is welcome to get their COVID-19 vaccine, enjoy special behind-the-scenes access to Neyland and participate in fun activities.
Attendees can sign up for the free event to schedule an appointment. Registration is recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted based on vaccine and appointment availability.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.