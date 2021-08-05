Advertisement

UT to hold public vaccine clinic at Neyland Stadium

The clinic will take place on August 18 from 3:00p.m. to 6:00p.m..
By Savannah Smith
Aug. 5, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee is offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Neyland Stadium.

The clinic will take place on Wednesday, August 18 from 3:00 p.m. to 6 p.m..

Attendees will receive the first dose of the two-dose Moderna vaccine. The university offers vaccination to those age 18 and older.

The university says everyone is welcome to get their COVID-19 vaccine, enjoy special behind-the-scenes access to Neyland and participate in fun activities.

Attendees can sign up for the free event to schedule an appointment. Registration is recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted based on vaccine and appointment availability.

