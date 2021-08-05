Warm sunshine today, clouds to scattered storms up next

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you need some sunshine, today is your day! Clouds and scattered storms approach for Friday to Saturday, then the 90s return to our area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a cooler morning, with a mostly clear sky. Areas of fog are developing, so be prepared for some areas of limited visibility. We’re tracking this for you on WVLT News and posting in the WVLT Weather app. Temperatures start the day in the mid 50s on the Plateau, to the low 60s in the Valley. That’s below average temperatures for the morning again.

Temperatures rebound to average today, with all that sunshine. It’s a beautiful, mostly clear day, with a high around 87 degrees. Dew points are in the low 60s, which is enough humidity to make it feel a couple of degrees warmer in the shade. The sunshine always make it feel hotter! Only a stray shower is possible in the Smoky Mountains.

Clouds increase this evening, and it becomes mostly cloudy tonight. The low will be around 67 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday stays mostly cloudy all day long, helping to create an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures top out around 86 degrees.

Scattered rain, storms Friday night into Saturday. (WVLT)

Scattered rain and storms are now looking to reach our area Friday night into Saturday. We’re looking at a 40% coverage in rain, downpours, and some thunderstorms. As of now, it’s looking like afternoon clearing with isolated pop-up showers and storms Saturday afternoon, and a high around 87 degrees.

The 90s return by Sunday, with only stray rain chances in the higher elevations. The low 90s persist into next week, with limited rain chances to help cool off a few. Scattered rain and storms start pulsing up in the afternoon by the middle of next week.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.