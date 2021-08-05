Westmoreland police officer charged with trying to solicit a minor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Westmoreland police officer has been indicted and arrested on charges of trying to solicit sex from a minor after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI agents started the investigation on April 12 following an allegation that an off-duty police officer solicited an underage girl for sex, TBI officials said. Agents identified Dominic Mancino, 38, as the person responsible during the investigation, according to a TBI report.

Mancino was charged on August 2 with one count of solicitation of a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, officials said. He was arrested Thursday morning on a $10,000 bond.

