All lanes of I-40 Westbound closed in Haywood County, NC

All lanes of I-40 Westbound are closed near mile marker 19 due to an overturned tractor trailer.
Overturned tractor trailer on I-40
Overturned tractor trailer on I-40(NCDOT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All lanes of I-40 Westbound near mile marker 19 in Haywood County, NC are closed due to an overturned tractor trailer, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Crews are trying to remove debris to open up one lane in the Pigeon River Gorge heading towards Tennessee.

