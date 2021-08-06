All lanes of I-40 Westbound closed in Haywood County, NC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All lanes of I-40 Westbound near mile marker 19 in Haywood County, NC are closed due to an overturned tractor trailer, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Crews are trying to remove debris to open up one lane in the Pigeon River Gorge heading towards Tennessee.

An overturned tractor has both westbound lanes closed near mile marker 19 in Haywood County. Emergency crews are removing debris and cleaning up to open up one lane in the Pigeon River Gorge en route to Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/PBuEyKbsEB — NCDOT I-40 (@NCDOT_I40) August 6, 2021

