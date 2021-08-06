Advertisement

Appeals court upholds murder conviction of ex-Dallas officer

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2019, file photo, fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger becomes...
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2019, file photo, fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger becomes emotional as she testifies in her murder trial in Dallas. A Texas appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of Guyger, who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. A panel of three state judges on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean.(Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home.

A panel of three state judges on Thursday ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean.

The decision means Guyger will continue to serve her 10-year prison sentence.

It largely dashes the 32-year-old’s hopes of having her 2019 conviction overturned.

Under her current sentence, Guyger will become eligible for parole in 2024.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ruggiero, 37
Blount Co. man accused of crashing stolen vehicle into deputies patrol car
Joe Childs
“I don’t think it’s time for panic” says ETCH Chief Medical Officer
KPD / Source: (Knoxville Police Department)
Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking at Knoxville Planet Fitness, suspect at large
Tony Ahrens, 52
“Multiple animal induced injuries” killed Cocke County man, autopsy shows
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge

Latest News

Knox County Health Department
Knox County’s health director resigned, now what?
The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an emergency alert from a sightseeing plane in the area...
Coast Guard: 6 dead in Alaska sightseeing plane crash
Dr. Martha Buchanan
Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan resigns
The destructive wildfire season is predicted to continue through September.
‘We lost Greenville’: Wildfire decimates California town