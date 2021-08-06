Austin-East theater students place second in national competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Austin-East students won second place in the National Speech and Debate Association’s national tournament this summer. Brothers LoRen Seagrave and Ryan Seagrave sent in videos for the virtual competition.

They came in second for the duo interpretation category.

The Seagraves acted out a piece called Sticks and Stones.

”It was very fun. It was very hard and I felt great when it happened,” said Ryan Seagrave, a junior.

They competed against more than 200 teams.

“It was crazy. It was kind of like boosted me to what I really think I can do,” said LoRen Seagrave, a Class of 2021 graduate.

Trophies are expected to arrive any day.

Another team from the school competed as well, they came in 31st.

