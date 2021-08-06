Advertisement

“Big Panther” hits the Powell practice field

Highly touted prospect ready to perform for the Panthers
Powell Defensive Lineman
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Highly touted high school football prospect Walter Nolan, the defensive line standout who transferred from West Tennessee to Powell High, attended his first practice as a panther Thursday afternoon.

Nolan will wear #99, but will no doubt clog the middle of that line 100 percent of the time for head coach Matt Lowe, who returns a talented Panthers team in 2021. Rivalry Thursday’s Mark Packer got a chance to talk with the “Big Panther” prior to practice and asked him, aside from his size, what does he bring to the table? Nolan answered, “I’m faster than a lot of people my size. I can even keep up with some of the DB’s and linebackers. My first step, not many people can keep up with me and I’ve got good strong and quick hands.”

Well all that’s scary to think about for opposing offenses this fall as Nolan takes the field for the Panthers. Being so close, you can’t help but wonder about big Walter eventually attending UT, well right now he says it’s all about the high school game, and improving as a player. A great attitude to have. By the way, you’ll see Nolan and the Panthers in action on TV against Maryville Thursday August 26th on MyVLT.

