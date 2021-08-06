City of Knoxville to host open house session for proposed baseball stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The city of Knoxville will be holding an open house information session on the proposed multi-use baseball stadium slated to be built in downtown Knoxville.

The stadium would be the new home of the Tennessee Smokies baseball team. The stadium would also contain space for restaurants and businesses. City officials said the space will also be used for soccer games, concerts, festivals and more.

The stadium is planned to be built west of the Old City, with plans to begin hosting games in 2024.

An official vote to approve the new stadium has not happened yet, and the project is waiting on an economic analysis by the Sports Authority.

The open house information session is scheduled for August 7 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. It will be held at the Knoxville Expo Center, and those interested are asked to RSVP on Facebook.

