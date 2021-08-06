Advertisement

CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated

FILE- This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows pedestrians entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
FILE- This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows pedestrians entering CNN Center, the headquarters for CNN, in downtown Atlanta. CNN has fired three employees for violating its policy that employees must be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The firings were revealed Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 as part of a memo sent by Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia news and sports.(AP Photo/Ric Feld, File)
By DAVID BAUDER
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

CNN chief Jeff Zucker told staff members of the firing in a memo sent Thursday that reminded them that vaccines were mandatory if they report to the office or out in the field where they come into contact with other employees.

“Let me be clear — we have a zero tolerance policy on this,” wrote Zucker, chairman of news and sports for WarnerMedia.

The memo was obtained by The Associated Press after its contents were first tweeted by CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy. CNN offered no details on the firings, or where the employees were based.

Most of CNN’s offices are already open on a voluntary basis, and Zucker said more than a third of news staff members have returned. Proof of vaccination has been left to the honor system, he said, but that may change in coming weeks.

The CNN leader said that masks will be required in Atlanta, Washington and Los Angeles offices when people aren’t eating, drinking or in an enclosed private space. Even in offices where mask-wearing is not mandated, people should do what feels comfortable to them “without any fear of retaliation or judgment from co-workers,” he said.

The CNN memo also said a planned Sept. 7 company-wide return to the office will be delayed until at least early to mid-October. Other media companies have been making similar decisions because of the rise in COVID cases; the AP told employees on Thursday that an expected Sept. 13 return has also been delayed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overlook at Windrock Park from WVLT Weather Vol Colin Cini
Anderson County ATV incident leaves two dead
KPD / Source: (Knoxville Police Department)
Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking at Knoxville Planet Fitness, suspect at large
One man shot; suspect in custody in Jefferson County
One man shot; suspect in custody in Jefferson County
Dr. Martha Buchanan
Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan resigns
File Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducts manhunt for armed and dangerous suspect

Latest News

The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire
A White House source says we could have a COVID-19 vaccine booster strategy in just a few weeks.
COVID-19 booster shot strategy could come in September
More clouds ahead of scattered rain chances
More clouds today ahead of some storms tomorrow
Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest in California history.
Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest in California history