Cocke County Sheriff says he misspoke and dog not euthanized

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes, said he is waiting on some crucial evidence in the case of two deadly animal attacks along Jimtown Rd.

Tony Ahrens’ body was found in April on Jimtown Road. Amber Miller was found on that same road after an attack last month. Both were found near Charles Owensby’s home.

Owensby has been named a person of interest in both cases.

One of the dogs at Owensbys ex-wife’s property was seized by the sheriff’s office and the sheriff said they have an order to euthanize the dog. A hearing is set for August 26th. The sheriff said he misspoke when he told one of our reporters earlier that the dog had already been put down.

Sheriff Armando Fontes said they have collected DNA evidence from Owensby’s dogs, inside Owensby’s home, and from his property. Fontes said they don’t know if Miller was attacked inside or outside of the home.

Miller was found by some men driving by.

Steve Mayes, one of the men that found Miller, told WVLT News she was trying to hold herself up leaning against a tree in the yard, yelling for help, and was naked with cuts all over her body.

The sheriff is still looking for neighbors or other witnesses who knew Owensby and his dogs to talk about their behavior.

