Dr. Lisa Piercey discusses Tennessee’s future with COVID

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey discusses the current COVID climate in Tennessee.
TDOH Lisa Piercey
TDOH Lisa Piercey(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LIVE: Dr. Piercy on COVID in Tennessee

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn meet to discuss Tennessee's future with COVID.

Posted by WVLT on Friday, August 6, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey held a press conference with Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

“We are in a fourth surge,” said. Dr. Piercey. She wanted to make it clear that she doesn’t think its too late for people to get the vaccine.

