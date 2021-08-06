Advertisement

Iceberg wall collapse injured five at Titanic in Pigeon Forge

The August 2, iceberg wall collapse in Pigeon Forge injured five people, not three.
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction(Sam Luther)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Pigeon Forge Police Department confirm that five people were injured in the iceberg wall collapse on August 2, in Pigeon Forge.

Officials with the Titanic Museum Attraction originally released on August 3, that three people were injured and taken to the hospital. A new report from the Pigeon Forge Police Department obtained by WVLT News, states that five people were injured but only three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Pigeon Forge Police responded to the museum around 7:56 p.m. Monday. Officers said they arrived to find that a wall of ice display fell and injured several visitors.

The Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge allows “passengers” to experience the environment of the Titanic. The tour is self-guided, allows visitors to touch a real iceberg, reach their hand in 28-degree water, shovel “coal” and try to stand on a sloping deck, according to their website.

Immediately following the incident, the museum closed. The museum reopened Tuesday, Aug. 3 to ticketed passengers. According to a statement released by the museum, the iceberg wall does not currently exist. The impacted area has been blocked off for the time being. The museum expects repairs to take at least four weeks.

WVLT is working to obtain a video of the collapse from the Pigeon Forge Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overlook at Windrock Park from WVLT Weather Vol Colin Cini
Anderson County ATV crash leaves two dead
KPD / Source: (Knoxville Police Department)
Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking at Knoxville Planet Fitness, suspect at large
Dr. Martha Buchanan
Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan resigns
One man shot; suspect in custody in Jefferson County
One man shot; suspect in custody in Jefferson County
File Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducts manhunt for armed and dangerous suspect

Latest News

More clouds ahead of scattered rain chances
More clouds today ahead of some storms tomorrow
Officers also said ���an aggressive dog was taken into custody.��� DNA was also collected from...
Cocke County Sheriff says he misspoke and dog not euthanized
Cocke County Sheriff says he misspoke and dog not euthanized
Cocke County Sheriff says he misspoke and dog not euthanized
Your Forecast: More clouds today ahead of some storms tomorrow
Your Forecast: More clouds today ahead of some storms tomorrow