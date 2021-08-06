Iceberg wall collapse injured five at Titanic in Pigeon Forge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Pigeon Forge Police Department confirm that five people were injured in the iceberg wall collapse on August 2, in Pigeon Forge.

Officials with the Titanic Museum Attraction originally released on August 3, that three people were injured and taken to the hospital. A new report from the Pigeon Forge Police Department obtained by WVLT News, states that five people were injured but only three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Pigeon Forge Police responded to the museum around 7:56 p.m. Monday. Officers said they arrived to find that a wall of ice display fell and injured several visitors.

The Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge allows “passengers” to experience the environment of the Titanic. The tour is self-guided, allows visitors to touch a real iceberg, reach their hand in 28-degree water, shovel “coal” and try to stand on a sloping deck, according to their website.

Immediately following the incident, the museum closed. The museum reopened Tuesday, Aug. 3 to ticketed passengers. According to a statement released by the museum, the iceberg wall does not currently exist. The impacted area has been blocked off for the time being. The museum expects repairs to take at least four weeks.

WVLT is working to obtain a video of the collapse from the Pigeon Forge Police Department.

