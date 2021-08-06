Increased KPD at schools during drop-off and dismissal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department will conduct enhanced school zone enforcement within city school zones during drop-off and dismissal for the first two weeks of school.

“This enhanced enforcement is a concentrated effort to prevent all forms of reckless, careless or distracted driving, including speeding and failure to stop for school buses that are loading or dropping off students,” one KPD tweet read.

Officers warn drivers to obey the speed limit in school zones and put away any distractions to ensure the safety and security of students and staff.

Beginning this Monday, August 9, with students returning to school, the KPD will conduct two weeks of enhanced school zone enforcement. As part of that, there will be an increased presence of KPD officers in school zones within the city at drop-off and dismissal. pic.twitter.com/oW7lEH2PEZ — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 6, 2021

