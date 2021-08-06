Knox County’s health director resigned, now what?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The news of Knox County Director of Health Dr. Martha Buchanan’s resignation sparked the question ‘how will her position be filled?’

The Tennessee Department of Health’s website outlines how county directors of health are appointed.

Tennessee county health departments are split into two categories- rural health departments and urban health departments. Tennessee’s 89 rural health departments are under direct supervision by the state health department, and the state’s six remaining urban health departments operate under local governance.

Knox County is one of Tennessee’s six urban counties. As such, the director is appointed by county leadership, according to the Tennessee Health Department website. All department directors are chosen and appointed by the “county executive,” according to the Knox County Code of Ordinances. This indicates that the mayor of Knox County, Glenn Jacobs, gets to appoint the next director of health.

“Except as otherwise provided, the county executive shall appoint all department directors established by ordinance or resolution. Department heads shall serve at the pleasure of the county executive and may be removed with or without cause. The county executive may appoint one person to serve as director of two or more departments.”

The Knox County Board of Health is allowed to make recommendations for the role as well, according to state website.

Dr. Buchanan plans to leave her roll as senior director of health in October and as health officer at the end of the year.

