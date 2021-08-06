Maryville Driver Services Center closes due to ‘health reasons’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Maryville Driver Services Center has closed due to a shortage of staff, state officials confirmed to WVLT News. The staff shortage is due to “health reasons,” according to officials. They said they could not comment further, citing health privacy protections.

A sign posted outside the center said the facility should reopen on August 16, which state officials confirmed.

Those who need to visit the center are instead asked to visit another location or visit a County Clerk’s office that offers driver services.

