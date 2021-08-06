More clouds today ahead of some storms tomorrow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Plenty of clouds are here for today, but the chance for rain is more gradually increasing. A stray pocket of rain develops for now, with scattered rain and storms now aimed at more of Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with increasing clouds from West Southwest, so that gives some more cooling room the further North and East you live. Temperatures range from upper 60s to around 60 degrees for morning lows. Knoxville is starting the day around 67 degrees.

Friday is mostly cloudy all day long. A stray shower or storm can develop, mainly in the Smoky Mountains and on the Plateau for now. We’re topping out around 86 degrees, with enough humidity to make it feel a couple of degrees warmer.

The clouds continue tonight, so we are tucked in under a blanket and kept warmer. Saturday starts with a few showers moving in, and a low around 69 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday comes with a 40% coverage of our area in rain and storms. We’re looking at scattered rain in the morning to early afternoon, and then a few developing downpours and storms in the late afternoon, becoming spotty in the evening. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 80s.

The heat and sunshine quickly return, with Sunday’s high of 92 degrees. Now, a stray pop-up shower or storm is still possible, especially along our elevation changes, as we get back to a typical summer story.

Middle of next week is the next best chance for rain. As of, we could see some scattered rain and storms move through in the morning and then a few more pop-up in the afternoon.

