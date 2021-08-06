Advertisement

Oak Ridge mandates masks for Willow Brook Elementary

Superintendent of Oak Ridge Schools has implemented a mask mandate due to 12 active cases since school started at Willow Brook Elementary.
Willow Brook Elementary School
Willow Brook Elementary School(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Superintendent of Oak Ridge Schools, Bruce Borchers, has activated a mask mandate for Willow Brook Elementary School starting on August 9.

There are currently eight student and four staff with COVID-19 at the elementary school, according to a release sent to parents from Borchers.

“We expect that there will be times throughout this school year where we will experience an increase in COVID being transmitted at a particular school(s) which will mean a mask mandate will be needed,” Borchers stated in the release. “Please know that this does not mean that a particular school(s) will need to wear masks for the entire year. We will monitor data and make decisions on when to mandate and when to recommend masks throughout the school year.”

There are currently 18 students and four staff with COVID-19 in the Oak Ridge School District.

