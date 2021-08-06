Advertisement

Officials looking to identify skeletal remains

The East Valley Tennessee Crime Stoppers are searching to identify a Jane Doe.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Valley Tennessee Crime Stoppers are searching to identify a Jane Doe. The woman pictured in the announcement is a facial reconstruction based on the skeletal remains of a woman Knoxville Police Department officers found in Knoxville.

The remains were found behind the Best Value Inn on Merchants Drive in 2016, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

