Rain more likely Saturday but then the heat builds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are streaming in, ahead of rain on Saturday. That rain is focused on the late morning into the afternoon. From there onwards, our weather is dominated by hot and dry weather until late next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain has really struggled to survive leaving the highest elevations. No surprise there - we’re actually doing better on late day sunshine than looked possible! Tonight is muggy but mostly dry. Still, you’ll notice clouds rolling in and increasing in thickness. Which leads to...

Rain is now here for the majority of WVLT’s coverage area Saturday. It’ll be off-and-on, and while slow-moving, should generally be light.

LOOKING AHEAD

To the heat! Sunday will quickly climb into the upper 80s. There’s minimal rain (though not zero) and those tiny little summer storms are mostly confined to the mountaintops. We’re on the way to the lower 90s. That’s where high temperatures stay through the duration of the 8-day, good for a solid heat wave!

