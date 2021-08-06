TBI issues Endangered Child Alert out of Crockett County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 15-year-old out of Crockett County.

Talil Williams was last seen on Monday and has a medical condition but is without his medication, authorities said.

He has red hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey pants, and black Nike shoes.

If you have any information, call the Crockett Co. Sheriff’s Office at 731-696-2104 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

