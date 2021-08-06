Advertisement

‘Tennessee Stands’ petition demands Gov. Lee take action against school mask mandates

A Knox County father signed the petition because he wants parents to make mask decisions for themselves.
By WVLT News staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A petition demanding Tennessee Governor Bill Lee take action against school mask mandates is making rounds on social media. Tennessee Stands is a group against mask mandates in schools.

A Knox County dad says he signed the petition because he is in support of allowing parents to make their own choices about their children.

“If I have to send my kids in masks, you know first day of school in a mask, I will be pretty upset,” Derek Cobble said.

Knox County Schools superintendent Bob Thomas said he is in favor of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask recommendations, but does not plan to implement a mask mandate. The Board of Education met Wednesday to discuss the possibility of mandates, but did not implement any.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overlook at Windrock Park from WVLT Weather Vol Colin Cini
Anderson County ATV crash leaves two dead
KPD / Source: (Knoxville Police Department)
Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking at Knoxville Planet Fitness, suspect at large
Knox County plans to hire a firm to find the next health director.
“I was very surprised” | Knox Co mayor reveals plans to replace top doctor
One man shot; suspect in custody in Jefferson County
One man shot; suspect in custody in Jefferson County
File Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducts manhunt for armed and dangerous suspect

Latest News

Football practice field on the Tennessee campus
Vols Get Physical at Fall Camp
People walk outside Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Tuesday, July 16, 2013, in Nashville,...
Vanderbilt University Medical Center postpones non-urgent surgeries due to COVID spike
Baseball stadium open house session
City of Knoxville to host open house session for proposed baseball stadium
Knox County plans to hire a firm to find the next health director.
“I was very surprised” | Knox Co mayor reveals plans to replace top doctor