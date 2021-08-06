‘Tennessee Stands’ petition demands Gov. Lee take action against school mask mandates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A petition demanding Tennessee Governor Bill Lee take action against school mask mandates is making rounds on social media. Tennessee Stands is a group against mask mandates in schools.

A Knox County dad says he signed the petition because he is in support of allowing parents to make their own choices about their children.

“If I have to send my kids in masks, you know first day of school in a mask, I will be pretty upset,” Derek Cobble said.

Knox County Schools superintendent Bob Thomas said he is in favor of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask recommendations, but does not plan to implement a mask mandate. The Board of Education met Wednesday to discuss the possibility of mandates, but did not implement any.

