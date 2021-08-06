Advertisement

Thousands waiting to get money from Knox County housing assistance program

Over 2,300 applications are pending for the county’s housing assistance program.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Aug. 5, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County officials told WVLT News Thursday there is more than 2,300 applications pending for the county’s housing assistance program, which is designed to help people get caught up with rent and utilities.

Those applications are processed at the Community Action Committee office where Misty Goodwin said there is a team of employees “moving just as fast as (they) can.” They’re hiring more employees to speed up the 30-day wait, but Goodwin said some landlords are holding up the process for other renters.

“We’ve had landlords say they don’t want to take government assistance, they don’t want to wait on it. They don’t want to go through that process,” Goodwin said.

Still, Goodwin said they have to get people their money if they’re approved.

“We’ve had some scenario where we have paid the tenant, the tenant tries to take the money to the landlord,” said Goodwin. “The landlord says they’re not going to take it, so now the tenant now has to find a place to move and move out.”

WVLT News learned more than $4 million has gone out to 800 families. There’s still $18 million waiting to be claimed.

