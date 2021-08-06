Vanderbilt University Medical Center postpones non-urgent surgeries due to COVID spike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has postponed non-urgent surgeries due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, a report from News Channel 5 said.

When asked how long operations are being postponed, Surgeon in Chief Dr. Seth Karp said “I would say until people decide that they’re willing to get vaccinated,” according to the report. Vanderbilt does not require surgery patients to be vaccinated, according to the report.

Select few scheduled procedures will be rescheduled until “the current wave of the virus can be brought under tighter control,” according to an internal memo.

The hospital ran out of beds Wednesday, and Dr. Karp told News Channel 5 it will likely happen again. “We are converting units as best as we can, we are using units for overnight stays whenever we can, we’re putting patients in short-stay areas whenever we can. All of the hospitals are full and I think this is the message- this is not just Vanderbilt,” he said.

Doctors are having to decide whether or not they can treat patients on a daily basis, Dr. Karp said.

“We have a huddle every morning to determine whether or not we can take care of all the patients that are at the hospital and that are coming into our emergency room. And we made the decision yesterday that the answer to that was no,” Karp said. “So what we had to do was we had to take some scheduled non-urgent surgeries and postpone them...my concern is that could get worse.”

Dr. Karp told News Channel 5 that the unvaccinated have the power to help bring cases down.

“This is a preventable disease. We’ve got to take care of ourselves and get the vaccine but we’ve got to take care of our neighbors, our friends, our family, the people we care about and the people in our community,” Karp said. “The way that we do that is by getting the vaccine. We can do that and we will do that, I have no doubt about that, I just hope it happens soon.”

Tennessee pediatric hospitals are also facing capacity concerns, according to Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Peircey. She said that unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of all active cases and current hospitalizations, and 95% of new deaths.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.