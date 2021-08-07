Advertisement

3-year-old dies following Tellico Lake boating incident

A 3-year-old child has died following a boating incident on Tellico Lake.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A three-year-old is dead after falling from a boat on Tellico Lake. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe EMS officials responded to the call just before midnight Friday, a release from TWRA said.

Two adults and two children were travelling from Sequoyah Landing Marina to Razor Landing where they were camping. The group was preparing their boat for anchoring when one of the adults realized the three-year-old was missing, the report said.

The child was found unresponsive in five feet of water, according to TWRA officials. The child received CPR and was transported to Sweetwater Hospital where he later died, officials said.

