Knoxville maker creates custom furniture

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville architect is upholding Knoxville’s maker’s city title by creating custom handcrafted furniture. Forrest Kirkpatrick is an architect that builds custom pieces for clients, something he says he’s loved doing since he was a child.

“Ever since I was a kid I really enjoyed putting things together and at age three it was like ‘I think I want to be an architect when I grow up,” he said.

Kirkpatrick tries to deliver exactly what the customer wants.

“I try to understand what’s the client’s desire is, what their story is, how are they looking to improve their life what is going to make their life more enjoyable,” he said.

The architect customizes each piece to what his client needs.

“It’s not about boom its done, click post done, we want these pieces to live right we want these people to tell a story, to be a part of someone else’s story,” he said.

Kirkpatrick wants people to support local makers and buy from small businesses as well. He wants to engage with Knoxville’s maker community.

“It’s about the architecture and being able to have it locally made. Instead of buying something from China, let’s engage with the community we have here,” he said.

Kirkpatrick is thankful that Knoxville allows him to live out his dream.

“I’m a little emotional about it. I really do love the work. I think the love is really like its not so much like ‘wow that’s a cool job,’ its more like your vibe. I like what you got going on, so yeah I wanna work with you,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.