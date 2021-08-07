Advertisement

Nicer weather Sunday with hotter temperatures

Meteorologist Paige Noel says the hot temperatures return and stick around
Hot with a stray storm Sunday
Hot with a stray storm Sunday
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are looking at drier weather on Sunday, but the hot temperatures also return and stick around.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few of those stronger storms will stick around this evening, but we look to dry out heading into tonight. If you do get one of those severe storms to pop-up in your area, expect gusty winds and some small hail. Temperatures will drop to near 66 overnight with partly cloudy skies.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Sunday with a chance for a stray pop-up shower or storm. Highs will get near 90 degrees by the afternoon hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Those lower 90s look to continue as we head into the new work week! We’ll see those mostly sunny skies both Monday and Tuesday with a chance for a stray shower or two. We look to remain hot and dry throughout the first few days of the new week.

The next best chance of rain looks to be on Thursday with scattered storms. Those scattered chances continue into the weekend with hopefully some drier weather by Sunday.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Saturday Evening's 8 Day Planner
Saturday Evening's 8 Day Planner

