One hospitalized in overnight shooting in East Knox County

The victim was transported to UT Medical Center; their condition is unknown at this time, according to KCSO.
Police lights by night(123RF)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating an overnight shooting in East Knox County.

According to KCSO, the incident happened in 8600 block of Asheville Highway.

One victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by AMR, and their condition is unknown at this time.

KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation which is in the very preliminary stages.

Upon initial investigation, it is believed that all parties involved were on scene and are not pursuing a suspect at this time.

This investigation is still ongoing.

