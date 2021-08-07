Advertisement

Scattered showers around today

More sunshine will be around on Sunday
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains National Park(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 2 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few spotty showers and patches of fog this morning, and more heavy rainfall is ahead for parts of Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a partly sunny sky and scattered rain.  Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

High’s on Saturday will be near 85 in Knoxville to 80 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 66 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

To the heat! Sunday will quickly climb into the upper 80s. There’s minimal rain (though not zero) and those tiny little summer storms are mostly confined to the mountaintops. We’re on the way to the lower 90s. That’s where high temperatures stay through the duration of the 8-day, good for a solid heat wave!

There’s very little rain to expect until next Thursday afternoon, as a stationary boundary sets up over the Southeastern US.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Your Forecast: More clouds today ahead of some storms tomorrow
