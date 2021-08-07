Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for two people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people who they believe may have information about a theft, officials said.

The theft reportedly happened at a home in the Douglas Road area of Kodak, TN on August 7.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two persons who they believe may have... Posted by Sevier County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 7, 2021

Any tips will remain anonymous.

If you have any information about the identity of the two people, call Lt. JJ Breeden at 865-428-1899.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.