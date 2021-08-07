Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for two people
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people who they believe may have information about a theft, officials said.
The theft reportedly happened at a home in the Douglas Road area of Kodak, TN on August 7.
Any tips will remain anonymous.
If you have any information about the identity of the two people, call Lt. JJ Breeden at 865-428-1899.
