Advertisement

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for two people

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people who may have information about a theft that occurred in Kodak, TN.
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is searching for the identity of two people who may have...
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is searching for the identity of two people who may have information regarding a theft in Kodak, TN.(Sevier County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people who they believe may have information about a theft, officials said.

The theft reportedly happened at a home in the Douglas Road area of Kodak, TN on August 7.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two persons who they believe may have...

Posted by Sevier County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 7, 2021

Any tips will remain anonymous.

If you have any information about the identity of the two people, call Lt. JJ Breeden at 865-428-1899.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overlook at Windrock Park from WVLT Weather Vol Colin Cini
Anderson County ATV crash leaves two dead
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Baby with COVID-19, in need of an ICU bed, was airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away
Knox County plans to hire a firm to find the next health director.
“I was very surprised” | Knox Co mayor reveals plans to replace top doctor
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injured five at Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge
Overturned tractor trailer on I-40
All lanes of I-40 Westbound closed in Haywood County, NC

Latest News

Picture outside the Peyton Manning Room inisde the football facility on the UT campus
Peyton Manning: A Player for the Ages
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Scattered showers around this afternoon
Making in the maker city
Knoxville maker creates custom furniture
East Knox Co. shooting sends one to hospital
East Knox Co. shooting sends one to hospital