Two juveniles charged with assault, kidnapping of 10-year-old

Two Elizabethton juveniles have been charged with assault after allegedly attacking a 10-year-old girl for five hours.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Elizabethton juveniles have been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault after allegedly beating a 10-year-old girl and posting videos of the incident to social media, WJHL News reports.

The mother of the victim, referred to only as Brittany to protect her and her daughter’s identities, shared the story and photos in a Facebook post that later went viral.

“My poor baby went through a lot,” Brittany said. “These are crimes that have not been taken care of yet.”

The photos showed her daughter bloodied and covered in welts from a phone cord that was used as a whip. She was also bruised around her face.

An Elizabethton police report obtained by WJHL and requested by WVLT confirmed the attack happened on July 19. Her daughter was assaulted by at least two juveniles and later transported to a local hospital.

Brittany said her daughter frequently visited the neighbor’s home where the attack occurred. She dropped the girl off the morning of July 19 and five hours later found her covered in blood. She immediately called the police, according to the report.

“Her whole face was swollen and immediately blue,” Brittany said. “I thought she had been stabbed.”

Elizabethton police arrived on the scene 11 minutes later. Brittany said they were the longest 11 minutes of her life.

She said her daughter told her the attacks began as soon as she entered the house, the report said.

“They took her through several rooms, locked her in a pantry and would take turns humiliating her,” Brittany said.

The attackers also posted videos of the assault online, Brittany said. The police report confirmed that photos and videos are being used as evidence, according ot the report. Brittany also said a parent was at home during the incident.

“They gave her breaks because their hands were hurting,” Brittany said. “They kept the door locked the whole time.”

Brittany said that her daughter has not been interviewed by police yet and that the whole situation has made her question local law enforcement.

“It’s very scary something hasn’t been done,” Brittany said. “They have officers out here watching. That doesn’t make me feel safe. Them being arrested does.”

Brittany said her daughter has received much support from the surrounding community following her post.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

