Felix’s 11th medal comes in US runaway in 4x400 hurdles

Allyson Felix, of United States smiles after taking the bronze, in the final of women's...
Allyson Felix, of United States smiles after taking the bronze, in the final of women's 400-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Francisco Seco | AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOKYO (AP) — Allyson Felix won her 11th career Olympic medal Saturday, combining with her American teammates to finish the 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds for a runaway victory.

The team of Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu was never in jeopardy in this one. Poland finished second, 3.68 seconds behind, and Jamaica finished third.

Felix, who became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history when she won bronze in the 400 the night before, now passes Carl Lewis with the most track medals of any U.S. athlete. Of the 11 medals, seven are gold.

Paavo Nurmi of Finland holds the all-time mark with 12 medals from 1920-28.

The win came on McLaughlin’s 22nd birthday, and gave her another gold to go with the one she captured when she set a world record (51.46) in the 400-meter hurdles earlier in the week.

___

