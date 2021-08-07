Vols Get Physical at Fall Camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Strapping shoulder pads on for the first time this fall, the 2021 Tennessee Volunteers took to Haslam Field for the third time in preseason camp on Friday morning.

Earlier in the week, head coach Josh Heupel emphasized the importance of winning the special teams phase of the game. Special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler showed a lot of optimism from the growth he has seen from his players.”In the spring, our guys worked their tails off,” Ekeler noted of the Vols roster. “All you do in spring practice is build your players’ portfolio… on special teams, we have a really good idea what our guys’ skill sets are and where to plug them in. We’ve got a lot of dudes, man, a lot of RLDs, real live dudes, that are flying around and we should wreck shop.”With a new-look defense, players had to get accustomed to a faster-speed of play. While there is room to grow, Ekeler feels like the understanding of schemes is well underway with his group.”Their understanding of the system,” Ekeler said. “They’re a lot more comfortable which allows them to play a lot faster. We’ve got to play with better technique and get better every day. I like what I’m seeing.”

As Ekeler and the linebacker room continue through camp, it’s the motivation between peers that means the most.”We push each other and that’s why we’re going to get better,” junior linebacker Byron Young said. “Working with each other every day, we’re going to get there.”The full availability and transcript from Ekeler’s post-practice press conference can be seen below, along with quotes from select defensive players following the third day of camp.

Tennessee defensive players Caleb Tremblay. Warren Burrel, Tyler Baron and Byron Young also met with the also met with the UT Football media on Friday morning:

R-Senior DL Caleb Tremblay

On what his first few months in Knoxville have been like… “It hasn’t been much of a culture shock to be honest. I would actually say Tennessee is a lot like where I’m from. I’m from Napa, California. We’ve got a lot of nature and trees there. It’s been a pretty easy transition. The guys on the team, everybody has been really nice. That’s one thing I want to say about the south: everyone is nice and welcoming down here, compared to California. The transition has been good and over the last three months, I’ve spent time getting my body right.”

On what it has been like being coached by Defensive Line Coach Rodney Garner… “It’s been great. He’s a real technician. I feel like I’ve already made a lot of growth, even though we’ve just had three fall camp practices. Even in those three days, I’ve made a lot of growth as a player. I’m excited to work for him and see where it ends up. I’m going to show up every day and work.”

On what guys have stood out to him on the defensive line… “With the defensive line unit, we’ve got a bunch of ballers. Everybody works hard. Everybody shows up and works. It’s fun every day. Everybody brings energy. Nobody is out there not to get better. That’s one of the best things to be around—that environment where everybody’s there to get better.”

Junior DB Warren Burrell

On what areas of his game he thinks he has improved in … “I want to try to improve all around, but the main thing for me is I want to get my hands on the ball more. I’ve been doing whatever it takes, as far as catching jugs or even working with the quarterbacks—doing what I have to do to make sure I get both of my hands on the ball and create turnovers.”

On how much different of a player he thinks he is now in his third season, compared to his freshman campaign… “I feel like I’m much more mature of a player. You know how freshman can be, with jitters and a little bit of anxiety going on. You want to do well in your first game. Now, it’s mostly focusing on going out there, being who I am and playing ball. I’m more confident in my ability of what I’m able to do when I step on the field.”

On why he is more confident in himself going into his junior year… “For me, I believe confidence comes from work—the extra work you put in and doing what you can do to the best of your ability. I’ve been working hard. I’ve been doing everything I need to do, so now it’s just time to play.”

Sophomore LB Tyler Baron

On how he feels three days into camp…”I feel pretty good. I added a little bit of weight, but with that I got a lot stronger. I went up around 12 pounds and I only gained .25 percent body fat. I am feeling really good and moving well. I’m just excited.”

On taking a bigger leadership role this season… “I am definitely trying to take a bigger role in leading this team and being a voice and representing with my actions more so than just being vocal. I am trying to lead by example and just show everybody that this is what we’re going to do and this is the program we’re going to be.”

On the growth of Byron Young… “You can ask anybody on the team, Byron Young has been the most effective person. He has taken the biggest jump I may have ever seen. It’s very impressive and I am excited to play across from him on the edge. You guys will see. He is very, very impressive to watch. He is piecing everything together and I am really excited for the season he is going to have.”

On the freedom of playing the LEO position… “I love it. Coach (Tim) Banks giving us the ability to have personality and put ourselves in a bunch of different situations to show them we can do it. Whether that’s dropping in coverage, covering people down the field, rushing off the edge on the side – he just puts us in different situations to show versatility.”

On the mentality and mindset of the program… “You are correct when you said it’s a different vibe. It’s a totally different atmosphere. I tell everybody coming in from our season last year to this year, you almost can’t even call it the same program. It’s a totally different mindset. People are taking more advantage of everything and it’s going to be really positive. The biggest thing for me is the mindset of the team and the mindset in the building. Everybody is looking for how they can improve more so than just getting through. Everybody is determined. All the new guys are buying into the program. Coach Heupel is leading us in the right direction and we’re just happy to follow him.”

Junior LB Byron Young

On his focal point coming out of spring football…”My technique was one of my biggest focuses. During the spring, I kind of struggled with that a little bit. Here now in fall camp, I’ve gotten way better with that—my stance and everything. That was my main focus, my technique.”

On his adjustment to defending the Tennessee offense in practice…”At the beginning, it was way fast. I didn’t know it was that fast. No time. You get the signal, one look, then you’ve got to be right back on the ball. They’re really fast … I’m kind of used to it. I’m not going to say it’s slowing down. It’s the same speed, but I just know what to do now. I know what to expect. I know that as soon as they have the ball and pass it, they’re right back on it. I know how to break it down.”

On his relationship with sophomore LB Tyler Baron…”Tyler helped me a lot during the spring. I struggled a lot with my technique. He was always there. During the summer, he’d call me up and we would hit the field. Get a little 30 minutes, [working on] stance and everything like that. He still coaches me up and I listen to him like a mentor. I look up to him.”

On the competition among the outside linebackers…”Tyler pushes me every day. [Roman Harrison] pushes me every day. Matt Butler, all those guys push me every day. We push each other and that’s why we’re going to get better. Working with each other every day, we’re going to get there.”

On defensive line coach Rodney Garner…”Coach Garner’s on me every day and I’m glad he’s on me like that. I wouldn’t want to have it any other way. He’s on me every day and that’s another reason why I got my technique down pat. He pushes me, makes me start over, you know what I’m saying? I love it. He’s one of the greats. You look at his stats, he’s really one of the greats. I just take in everything he says, take in the coaching and perform.”

On his expectations for the team…”We can be great. It depends on us and what we do. The work we put in. Anybody can be great and I feel like we’re on the road to success.”

