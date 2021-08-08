Advertisement

Hot temperatures continue with isolated storms Monday

Meteorologist Paige Noel says to expect hot temperatures throughout the week
More sunshine Monday with isolated storms
(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those hot temperatures have returned and look to stick around as we head into the new work week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see mild conditions tonight with temperatures dropping to near 70 degrees. Some patchy fog is possible overnight into early Monday morning. Highs will be near 91 tomorrow afternoon.

That sunshine continues throughout the day on Monday with some isolated showers and storms. The Plateau has the best chance of seeing those afternoon storms.

LOOKING AHEAD

Isolated rain chances continue Tuesday with highs remaining in the lower 90s. With the higher humidity, it could feel like the mid-90s Tuesday afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms return Wednesday and stick around heading into the end of the week and possibly into the first half of the weekend. Those 90s look to stick around as well. We could dry back into the 80s by Sunday and early into next week.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Sunday Evening's 8 Day Planner
Sunday Evening's 8 Day Planner(WVLT)

