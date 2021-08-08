Sixteen-year-old camel retires from Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A sixteen-year-old camel named Ty from Zoo Knoxville has retired to a local East Tennessee farm where he will spend the rest of his days.

Zoo officials announced Ty’s retirement in a video posted on Friday.

As a worker at the zoo, Ty would give camel rides for guests and spent one-on-one time with visitors. When his age caught up to him, officials said he was no longer medically cleared for the job.

“He relished the job,” Phillip Colclough, Director of Animal Care, Conservation and Education said. “He is living out his retirement years, his golden years at this place.”

Officials said that Ty has adjusted very well to his new home.

“This place will be a great place for Ty to live out his retirement years,” Colclough said. “We are really excited for him...He is loving life on the farm right now.”

His primary Zoo Knoxville keeper is the primary caregiver of Ty at the local farm.

