Dog dies after woman allegedly locked it in hot car as punishment

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WVLT) - An Ohio woman is in custody after she allegedly punished her dog by locking the animal in a hot car.

According to Sandusky Police, officers were dispatched to a home around 7:20 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor reported concern about a pit bull.

The neighbor told police he saw the dog tearing up the inside of a vehicle and looked like he wanted out, according to reports. Police said the neighbor reported all the windows were rolled up and he was, “concerned for the canine’s safety.”

The neighbor went to the home of Mouheb Ashakih and told her to let the dog out, police said. Ashakih reportedly told the neighbor, “I don’t care. I want him to die.”

When officers arrived on the scene they found the dog, “either passed out or deceased at the rear passenger side floorboard,” the report stated.

Officers said Ashakih then began screaming and begging police to break her car window. Ashakih told police she put the dog in the backseat of the vehicle after it attacked one of her other dogs.

Incident reports listed the temperature at the time the dog was found as 81 degrees. The dog had been inside the vehicle for at least 20 minutes. Officers said all the windows in the car were closed and the doors were locked.

By the time officers were able to gain access to the dog, it had died. Police said the animal was, “stiff and hot to touch.”

Ashakih was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals. A 2-year-old dog and three 6-month-old puppies were taken from the home, police said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.