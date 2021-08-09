Advertisement

Dog dies after woman allegedly locked it in hot car as punishment

Police said the animal was, “stiff and hot to touch.”
Ashakih was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals. A 2-year-old dog and three...
Ashakih was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals. A 2-year-old dog and three 6-month-old puppies were taken from the home, police said.(Gray News/File)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WVLT) - An Ohio woman is in custody after she allegedly punished her dog by locking the animal in a hot car.

According to Sandusky Police, officers were dispatched to a home around 7:20 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor reported concern about a pit bull.

The neighbor told police he saw the dog tearing up the inside of a vehicle and looked like he wanted out, according to reports. Police said the neighbor reported all the windows were rolled up and he was, “concerned for the canine’s safety.”

The neighbor went to the home of Mouheb Ashakih and told her to let the dog out, police said. Ashakih reportedly told the neighbor, “I don’t care. I want him to die.”

When officers arrived on the scene they found the dog, “either passed out or deceased at the rear passenger side floorboard,” the report stated.

Officers said Ashakih then began screaming and begging police to break her car window. Ashakih told police she put the dog in the backseat of the vehicle after it attacked one of her other dogs.

Incident reports listed the temperature at the time the dog was found as 81 degrees. The dog had been inside the vehicle for at least 20 minutes. Officers said all the windows in the car were closed and the doors were locked.

By the time officers were able to gain access to the dog, it had died. Police said the animal was, “stiff and hot to touch.”

Ashakih was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals. A 2-year-old dog and three 6-month-old puppies were taken from the home, police said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lonsdale Homes
Austin-East High School student killed in fatal Knoxville shooting
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is searching for the identity of two people who may have...
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for two people
Two juveniles charged with assault, kidnapping of 10-year-old
3-year-old dies following Tellico Lake boating incident
Stein is wanted for carjacking.
Carjacking suspect caught in Jefferson County

Latest News

Campbell County Board of Education will be hosting a substitute teacher training due to their...
Substitute teacher training begins for Campbell Co. Schools
Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser
Tennessee Highway Patrol accepting applications for January trooper cadet class
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing...
Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’
Steamy Monday with stray storms.
Steamy with isolated developing storms Monday