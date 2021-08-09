Free RAM clinic coming to Maryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical, RAM, is coming to Maryville to provide free dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals.

The clinic will be held in Maryville on August 14 and 15.

The two-day clinic will be located at the Everett Recreation Center located at 318 S. Everett High Rd., Maryville, TN, 37804, officials said.

“Remote Area Medical looks forward to being able to help bring free services to those in need in Maryville,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “This has been a challenging time, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before in Blount County. RAM is glad to be collaborating with our neighbors to bring care to the community.”

Services at RAM include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses, mammograms, COVID-19 vaccines, women’s health exams, addiction counseling, neurology and general medical exams.

“Working with RAM has been an amazing experience. They have made such a difference across the world. We are very lucky to not only have the clinic here but to have them headquartered in our county,” said Community Host Group Promotions Chair, Jeanette Beaverson.

East Tennessee Foundation, The Thompson Charitable Foundation, United Way, DENSO, All Occasions Party Rentals, Pilot, local community members, Leadership Blount Alumni and Blount County Parks and Rec came together to bring the care to Maryville, according to officials.

Patients will be instructed to choose between dental and vision services due to time constraints. Free medical will be given along with the chosen service.

The parking lot will open at 6 p.m. on August 13 and patients can not park there before to wait for services.

Clinic doors will open on Saturday, August 14 at 6 a.m.

RAM will be implementing safety processes to combat COVID-19 for the safety of patients.

