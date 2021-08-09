Goods 4 Greatness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Not sure if you’ve heard about Goods4Greatness, it’s a non-profit group with a chapter here in Knoxville. It’s set up to assist families who can’t afford to have their kids participate in sports.

The group has already been active in our area helping get equipment to kids at Austin-East, Lonsdale Elementary, the YWCA and more. They are community oriented and fundraising right now to help continue making a difference in our community.

Goal:

To raise $50,000 to help low-income kids and Title I school programs in the Knoxville area get new equipment so they can play sports.

Ways To Donate:

You can collect the money on your own and then do a lump sum donation to Goods4Greatness. Or, direct individual donors to donate the money via:

Goods4Greatness website with PayPal



Check/money sent to Goods4Greatness, 4012 Abercorn Rd, Knoxville, TN 37921



Why it matters:

All kids deserve a chance to play sports without being priced out of the experience. Some families are choosing between putting food on the table or buying a bat, cleats or helmet.. Many of the programs or athletes that will benefit are ones that could become subjects of stories you write, broadcast or talk about in the future.

For tax purposes/write-offs: EIN #82-5458203

If any businesses or donors have questions, you can call Rhiannon Potkey. Her phone/email is: 805-910-9341, rpotkey@yahoo.com or goods4greatness@gmail.com

