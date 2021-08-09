Advertisement

Goods 4 Greatness

Non-profit group aims to help get youngsters involved in sports
Non-profit group helps outfit children for Sports
Non-profit group helps outfit children for Sports(Goods4Greatness)
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Not sure if you’ve heard about Goods4Greatness, it’s a non-profit group with a chapter here in Knoxville. It’s set up to assist families who can’t afford to have their kids participate in sports.

The group has already been active in our area helping get equipment to kids at Austin-East, Lonsdale Elementary, the YWCA and more. They are community oriented and fundraising right now to help continue making a difference in our community.

Goal:

To raise $50,000 to help low-income kids and Title I school programs in the Knoxville area get new equipment so they can play sports.

Ways To Donate:

You can collect the money on your own and then do a lump sum donation to Goods4Greatness. Or, direct individual donors to donate the money via:

Ways To Donate: You can collect the money on your own and then do a lump sum donation to Goods4Greatness. Or, direct individual donors to donate the money via:

Why it matters:

All kids deserve a chance to play sports without being priced out of the experience. Some families are choosing between putting food on the table or buying a bat, cleats or helmet.. Many of the programs or athletes that will benefit are ones that could become subjects of stories you write, broadcast or talk about in the future.

For tax purposes/write-offs: EIN #82-5458203

If any businesses or donors have questions, you can call Rhiannon Potkey. Her phone/email is: 805-910-9341, rpotkey@yahoo.com or goods4greatness@gmail.com

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lonsdale Homes
Knoxville police searching for potential witnesses to fatal shooting of Austin-East student
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is searching for the identity of two people who may have...
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for two people
Two juveniles charged with assault, kidnapping of 10-year-old
Stein is wanted for carjacking.
Carjacking suspect caught in Jefferson County
3-year-old dies following Tellico Lake boating incident

Latest News

First day in full pads during fall camp at Haslam Field on the UT campus
Vols Kickoff Second Week of Fall Camp
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect who stole a package off of a...
Knoxville Police searching for theft suspect
Police lights by night
One hospitalized in overnight shooting in East Knox County
Smoky the Bear
Pigeon Forge Fire Department celebrates Smoky the Bear’s birthday