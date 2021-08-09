Isolated strong to severe storms continue Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A First Alert is only in effect on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line where isolated strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Some isolated showers and storms continue heading into the evening hours, mainly along the Plateau and up towards southeastern Kentucky where the First Alert is in effect. Some stray pockets of rain continue tonight with partly cloudy skies. The low will drop to only about 72 degrees.

Isolated rain chances continue Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. With the higher humidity, it could feel like the mid-90s Tuesday afternoon. The spotty storms look to pop-up throughout the area Tuesday, but a First Alert for isolated stronger storms is on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line again.

Severe storm risk Tuesday (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Storm coverage becomes more scattered starting Wednesday. Right now, it looks like we could have a few early and in the afternoon Wednesday, but more afternoon pop-ups the rest of the week. Temperatures are closer to the 90-degree mark, but the high humidity continues to make it feel about 5 degrees warmer.

Temperatures could drop back into the 80s, giving us a brief break, heading into the weekend and into early next week. Those storm chances look to continue as well.

Monday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

