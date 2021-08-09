Knox Co. students return to the classroom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools kicked off the school year Monday morning as students across the district returned to the classroom.

“I’m excited I feel great today it’s such a wonderful day. I think every superintendent at the start of school is excited and so glad to get our kids back in school,” Superintendent Bob Thomas said while greeting students Monday morning. “Our principals are excited our teachers are excited, it’s gonna be a great day in the history of Knox County Schools.”

During a Knox County Schools Board of Education meeting ahead of the new school year, Thomas said he’s in favor of the CDC’s recommendations regarding COVID-19 and mask-wearing, but emphasized that recommendations are not mandates.

“I’m in favor of the CDC recommendations, but they’re just that, recommendations, not mandates,” Thomas said.

At this time, Knox County Schools will follow these guidelines:

Masks will not be required for students, teachers or employees, although they will be allowed at each individual’s discretion;

Temperature checks will not be required for students, employees or visitors;

Knox County Schools will not conduct contact tracing;

Visitors will be allowed in schools; and

Extracurricular activities and field trips will be allowed.

Superintendent Thomas said it’s important for students to get back in school and pick up where they left off last year in order to cover as much ground as possible.

Testing data for Knox County Schools are expected to be released Wednesday. Thomas said parents can expect to see that students experienced some learning loss with in-person and virtual learning during the 2020-21 school year.

“I think it’s so important, the social and mental needs of our students,” Thomas said. “The pandemic has taken a toll on everybody, our families, our students so it’s so important to get our students back in school and have that new normal experience and to help with the healing.

