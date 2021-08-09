Knoxville Police searching for theft suspect
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect who stole a package off of a porch.
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are searching for a ‘porch pirate’ that allegedly stole a package on August 5.
The theft suspect was caught on camera stealing a package on a porch, according to officials.
The theft occurred around 10 a.m. at 1122 Harvey Street.
If you have additional information, contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive cash reward.
