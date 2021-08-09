Knoxville Police searching for theft suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are searching for a ‘porch pirate’ that allegedly stole a package on August 5.

The theft suspect was caught on camera stealing a package on a porch, according to officials.

The theft occurred around 10 a.m. at 1122 Harvey Street.

Do you recognize this porch pirate? On Thur, 8/5/21 at abt 10 am he was seen on camera stealing a package from a home located at 1122 Harvey St. If you recognize him REMAIN ANONYMOUS & Submit a Tip online or on the P3 TIPS app. Your tip may = a CASH reward. pic.twitter.com/28BlBsCzul — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) August 9, 2021

If you have additional information, contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive cash reward.

