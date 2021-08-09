Kroger to host hiring event at stores across East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kroger announced a hiring event will take place Wednesday, August 11, from 1-4 p.m. in stores across East Tennessee.

Through the event, Kroger plans to hire 500 associates statewide for a variety of positions including pick-up and pharmacy.

“Kroger is one of the largest employers in the country and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be a cashier, stocker, or pharmacy technician, come for a job and stay for a career,” said Sonya Hostetler, president of the Kroger Nashville division. “To continue advancing our inclusive culture where associates feel valued and can feed their future, we are embracing greater collaboration, technology, and innovation to attract, identify, and develop talent to help us deliver a great shopping experience for our customers.”

The event is open to all, including veterans, high school and college students, retirees and people with physical and intellectual disabilities. Full and part-time positions are available with various starting pay. Kroger also provides a tuition reimbursement program that offers up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates. The program cover a GED to PhD.

Interested applicants can submit their information ahead of time at jobs.kroger.com/.

The retailer is currently offering a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.,

