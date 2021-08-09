Advertisement

Kroger to host hiring event at stores across East Tenn.

The retailer is currently offering a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Through the event, Kroger plans to hire 500 associates statewide for a variety of positions...
Through the event, Kroger plans to hire 500 associates statewide for a variety of positions including pick-up and pharmacy.(Madeline Edwards)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kroger announced a hiring event will take place Wednesday, August 11, from 1-4 p.m. in stores across East Tennessee.

Through the event, Kroger plans to hire 500 associates statewide for a variety of positions including pick-up and pharmacy.

“Kroger is one of the largest employers in the country and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be a cashier, stocker, or pharmacy technician, come for a job and stay for a career,” said Sonya Hostetler, president of the Kroger Nashville division. “To continue advancing our inclusive culture where associates feel valued and can feed their future, we are embracing greater collaboration, technology, and innovation to attract, identify, and develop talent to help us deliver a great shopping experience for our customers.”

The event is open to all, including veterans, high school and college students, retirees and people with physical and intellectual disabilities. Full and part-time positions are available with various starting pay. Kroger also provides a tuition reimbursement program that offers up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates. The program cover a GED to PhD.

Interested applicants can submit their information ahead of time at jobs.kroger.com/.

The retailer is currently offering a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.,

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lonsdale Homes
Austin-East High School student killed in fatal Knoxville shooting
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is searching for the identity of two people who may have...
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for two people
Two juveniles charged with assault, kidnapping of 10-year-old
3-year-old dies following Tellico Lake boating incident
Stein is wanted for carjacking.
Carjacking suspect caught in Jefferson County

Latest News

Steamy Monday with stray storms.
Steamy with isolated developing storms Monday
U.S. highway safety regulators are investigating whether Ford acted quickly enough. (Source:...
U.S. highway regulators investigating Ford
The U.S. Postal Service announced a plan to slow some mail delivery standards in an effort to...
USPS plans to slow some mail deliveries
Switching things up during the pandemic, KnoxCAM will premiere its first film, Lost and Found,...
“Lost and Found” KnoxCAM debuts new movie helping inmates get a second chance