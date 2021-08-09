Advertisement

“Lost and Found” KnoxCAM debuts new movie helping inmates get a second chance

Knoxville Christian Arts Ministries (KnoxCAM) uses music, drama, and dance to share the gospel of Christ in prisons across Tennessee. Now they’re debuting a new movie in hopes of reaching even more inmates.
By Harry Sullivan
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
With pandemic restrictions in place, the Knoxville group decided to adapt, releasing their first film titled, Lost and Found.

Written and produced by the KnoxCAM staff, the movie is a modern-day retelling of the Parable of the Prodigal Son, set on a farm in Tennessee.

“Our primary focus of service over the years has been going into prisons across the state of Tennessee.” Says KnoxCAM director Jill Lagerberg. “We’ve been talking for a long time about making a film, and we can’t make our in-person visits, but we can still share the gospel in a really unique way, even during the pandemic.”

Lagerberg said she hopes the film will be distributed not only to prisons across the state but eventually the entire country.

For actress Rachel Norman, she said she felt a real purpose in making the movie.

“It is a beautiful unique twist on how to both give and accept forgiveness and grace,” said Norman, who plays Jesse, the daughter of a widowed farmer in the film. “It’s just been a unique pleasure to work on such a beautiful piece.”

The movie will debut at the historic Tennessee Theatre in downtown Knoxville on Monday, August 16 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are free, and no reservations are required. If you want to learn more about KnoxCAM’s mission or get a behind-the-scenes look at Lost and Found, visit the KnoxCAM website here.

