The message behind the Dogwood Trails

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every spring, thousands of people travel to Knoxville to drive the blooming Dogwood Trails and enjoy the local arts. However, that might not be the case if it wasn’t for a headstrong group of women who had a message to send about their city.

Located in every corner of the city, the Dogwood Trails are beautiful all year round but come to life in the spring.

“I think it’s I think it’s just an expression of what a beautiful place, that we’re fortunate to live in,” said Vicki Baumgartner, garden and trails program manager for Dogwood Arts. “I think when Knoxville blooms we all feel just a little bit better.”

That beauty was put into question back in 1947 when a traveling reporter visited Knoxville and had some downright rude things to say. Susan Brackney was one of the first co-chairs of the Dogwood Arts Festival and remembers it well.

“There was a man that came here, John Gunther, and he called Knoxville a ‘scruffy city,’” said Brackney. “And that just raised the ire among everybody and that’s what started the trails.”

In fact, Gunther’s actual quote was that Knoxville was the ugliest city he had ever seen in America with the possible exception of some mill towns in New England.

That remark didn’t sit well with the women in Sequoyah Hills. So to prove him wrong, they planted dogwood trees in their front yards for all to drive by and see.

“They used to paint those pink arrows on boards and nail them to trees,” said Baumgartner. “The city got involved and said ‘I think we can help with that a little bit, let’s put those lines on the road’ and to this day, 65 years later, they’re still painting those lines on the streets along the trails.”

In 1955 the trees in Sequoyah Hills became the first official Dogwood Trail and it was a fast success.

“Within five years so many people were coming to drive the trails that a festival was born to celebrate all the folks who were coming to town,” said Baumgartner.

When the festival started in 1960 it was completely volunteer-based and was funded by the Junior League and the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce.

As the event grew, Brackney said they struggled to get enough funding. She said luck turned around though in 1970 when Bob Hope performed.

“What was earned from [the Bob Hope concert] kept us going,” said Brackney. “We said at the time, the festival will sink or swim as a result of this and fortunately we’re still swimming.”

Brackney said it’s remarkable to see what started as a neighborhood beautification project turn into 80 miles of trails and a fully staffed organization that’s dedicated to celebrating what the city has to offer.

“There’s a lot of pride,” said Brackney. “My favorite part is just looking and seeing what Dogwood Arts Festival did for Knoxville, Tennessee.”

As for John Gunther...

“We showed him that we were not a scruffy city!” Brackney said.

Through Dogwood Arts’ Bazillion Blooms program, more than 12,000 dogwood trees have been planted throughout the region.

