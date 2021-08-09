Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing...
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a "moment of truth" and "a crossroads" in dealing with the pandemic. He detailed his stance in a twitter video that lasts several minutes...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WKYT) - Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing with the pandemic.

He detailed his stance in a Twitter video that lasts several minutes:

Sen. Paul criticized President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Paul also says he thinks school districts should keep students in-person and, if they don’t, Paul says he will hold up every bill in the Senate with an amendment to de-fund public schools.

Paul was the first U.S. senator to announce he contracted COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

