Sevier County School Board votes to not require masks

The Sevier County School Board voted to not require masks in schools, but recommended it.
Sevier County High School / Source: (Sevier County Schools)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Schools held a board meeting on Monday, August 9 where they voted unanimously to not require masks for students or staff this year.

The board did say that it was recommended, but not required.

The vote comes after an Oak Ridge school implemented a mask mandate after a COVID outbreak. Willow Brook Elementary School in Oak Ridge voted and implemented a mask mandate on August 6.

On August 4, Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas, said at a Knox County School Board meeting that he’s in favor of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations regarding COVID-19 and mask wearing, but emphasized that recommendations are not mandates.

Hancock County Schools voted and activated a mask mandate on August 3 due to students who tested positive for COVID-19.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older than 2.

