Steamy with isolated developing storms Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat continues, and add in the humidity, and we’re feeling hotter. A few storms are flaring up, but a First Alert is only in effect on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line where isolated strong to severe storms are possible today and tomorrow.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is seasonable, with temperatures in the low to upper 60s. It’s a mostly clear sky, but patchy fog can cut down visibility in spots. More schools start back today, making our area as a whole a lot busier from now on!

That sunshine is mixed with scattered days throughout today, with some isolated showers and storms. The Plateau has the best chance of seeing those afternoon storms, and the First Alert for severe storms is in effect through the early evening. Temperatures are cranking up to around 91 degrees, but it feels more like the mid 90s.

Tonight stays partly cloudy, with a stray pocket of rain possible. The low will only be around 72 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Isolated rain chances continue Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. With the higher humidity, it could feel like the mid-90s Tuesday afternoon. The spotty storms look to pop-up throughout area Tuesday, but a First Alert for isolated stronger storms is on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line again.

Storm coverage becomes more scattered starting Wednesday. Right now, it looks like we could have a few early and in the afternoon Wednesday, but more afternoon pop-ups the rest of the week. Temperatures are closer to the 90 degree mark, but the high humidity continues to make it feel about 5 degrees warmer.

