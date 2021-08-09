Advertisement

Tennessee Highway Patrol accepting applications for January trooper cadet class

Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser
Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser(THP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced it is now accepting applications for its January 2022 trooper cadet class.

The cadets will participate in a 16-week and 10-week lateral academy as a part of training to become THP state troopers.

Applications can be submitted online through 11:59 p.m. on August 31. Applicants are required to be at least 21-years-old, have a high school diploma or equivalent and U.S. citizenship.

THP officials said troopers will be required to assist the public, enforce criminal and traffic laws, patrol motorcycle traffic, investigate and reconstruct crashes and handle K-9 officers.

Applicants who are approved will be notified of their qualification status through email and then be prompted to complete a survey.

The THP predicts high agility test and interview appointments will begin around late September at the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Training Center in Nashville.

Applicants who are hired must obtain a valid Tennessee driver’s license before the cadet class graduation, pass a level two background check, pass a drug test, medical and psychological examination.

While in school, a cadet salary is $3,216 monthly. The salary will increase to $3,619 per month after graduation.

