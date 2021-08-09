Upcoming construction on Alcoa Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drivers traveling along Alcoa Highway in Blount County should be aware of upcoming road construction that will impact the flow of traffic, according to TDOT.

At 7 p.m. on August 11, Alcoa Highway northbound will be reduced to one lane near Hall Road in Blount County.

The closure will remain until the end of September, TDOT officials said.

Drivers are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

