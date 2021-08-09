Advertisement

Upcoming construction on Alcoa Highway

Alcoa Highway in Blount County will be undergoing road construction that will impede traffic.
New southbound ramp onto Montlake Drive off of Alcoa Highway.
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drivers traveling along Alcoa Highway in Blount County should be aware of upcoming road construction that will impact the flow of traffic, according to TDOT.

At 7 p.m. on August 11, Alcoa Highway northbound will be reduced to one lane near Hall Road in Blount County.

The closure will remain until the end of September, TDOT officials said.

Drivers are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

