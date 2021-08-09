Advertisement

US women, LVFL Kelsey Robinson beat Brazil to win 1st Olympic volleyball gold

Former Lady Vol Kelsey Robinson won her second Olympic medal
Players from the United States react after defeating Brazil to win the gold medal in women's...
Players from the United States react after defeating Brazil to win the gold medal in women's volleyball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)(Frank Augstein | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP/WVLT) - The United States won its first Olympic gold medal ever in women’s volleyball by beating Brazil in straight sets.

The U.S. had won silver three times and bronze twice previously for the most medals by any country that hadn’t won gold. But the Americans finally completed that quest by beating the country that denied them gold in the final match in both 2008 and 2012.

Former Lady Vol Kelsey Robinson won her second Olympic medal after winning bronze with Team USA in Rio in 2016.

The victory allowed U.S. coach Karch Kiraly to join China’s Lang Ping as the second person to win gold as a player in volleyball and then lead a country to gold as coach. Kiraly won gold indoor as a player in 1984 and ‘88. He also won gold in beach volleyball in 1996.

Serbia beat South Korea for the bronze medal.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lonsdale Homes
Austin-East High School student killed in fatal Knoxville shooting
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is searching for the identity of two people who may have...
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for two people
Two juveniles charged with assault, kidnapping of 10-year-old
3-year-old dies following Tellico Lake boating incident
Police lights by night
One hospitalized in overnight shooting in East Knox County

Latest News

Peyton Manning, left, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, and his...
Peyton Place is Hall of Fame
Jerome Carvin
30 Days 30 Vols - Jerome Carvin
Picture outside the Peyton Manning Room inisde the football facility on the UT campus
Peyton Manning: A Player for the Ages
Peyton Manning Room Tour
Peyton Manning Room Tour